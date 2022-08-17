Vandy defender Miles Capers to miss season with injured knee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt sophomore defensive end-linebacker Miles Capers will miss the season with an injured knee requiring surgery.
The 6-foot-5 Capers played in the final four games last season and had three tackles. Capers was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and the 17th overall prospect in South Carolina in ESPN.com’s ratings.
Vanderbilt opens the season Aug. 27 in Hawaii.
