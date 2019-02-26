Florida (16-11, 8-6) vs. Vanderbilt (9-18, 0-14)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt looks for its fifth straight win over Florida at Memorial Gym. The last victory for the Gators at Vanderbilt was a 57-54 win on Feb. 25, 2014.

FAB FRESHMEN: Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Keyontae Johnson and Noah Locke have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Gators scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE ALLEN: KeVaughn Allen has connected on 34.7 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-17 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 76.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Gators are 5-11 when scoring any fewer than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida defense has allowed only 63.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-best mark in the country. The Vanderbilt offense has averaged just 70.7 points through 27 games (ranked 211th among Division I teams).

