Vanderbilt (9-16, 0-12) vs. No. 5 Tennessee (23-2, 11-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee looks to give Vanderbilt its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Vanderbilt’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils 81-65 on Dec. 17, 2018. Tennessee lost 86-69 at Kentucky in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful Grant Williams is averaging 19.3 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Volunteers. Admiral Schofield has complemented Williams and is producing 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Commodores are led by Saben Lee, who is averaging 13.1 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Bone has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last five games. Bone has accounted for 28 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Tennessee is a sterling 22-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.8 percent or less. The Volunteers are 1-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the country. The Vanderbilt defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 319th among Division I teams).

