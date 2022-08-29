Vandy signs 10-year deal with FirstBank for naming rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a 10-year naming rights deal announced Monday.
The field itself will remain Dudley Field, the original name when Vanderbilt opened the stadium dedicated to football in 1922. Vanderbilt will be renovating both end zones as part of its Vandy United project upgrading athletic facilities.
Nashville-based FirstBank also will be the official bank for both Vanderbilt athletics and the university’s alumni association. The agreement also includes sponsoring student internships and some alumni programing and on-campus workshops.
Kentucky renamed its football stadium Kroger Field in 2017.
