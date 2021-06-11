Rocker (13-3) and ECU starter Gavin Williams combined for 24 strikeouts.
Rocker threw 117 pitches, the last leading to Connor Norby’s two-out single. Nick Maldonado got the final out of the inning and Luke Murphy picked up his eighth save.
Williams (10-1) lost for the first time this season despite tying a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.
Vanderbilt freshman Enrique Bradfield Jr., the nation’s leader in stolen bases, caused problems for ECU in the eighth. Bradfield led off the inning with an infield single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and reached third on a sacrifice bunt. Bradfield was called out at home on a fielder’s choice, but was ruled safe after an official review to make it 2-0.
East Carolina was shutout for just the second time this season.
