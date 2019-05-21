NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has added Memphis high school coach Faragi Phillips to his staff.

Stackhouse announced Tuesday he has hired Phillips as an assistant coach.

Phillips has posted a 75-30 record the last four seasons at Whitehaven High School. Before coming to Whitehaven, Phillips coached Mitchell High School of Memphis to a 105-31 record in a four-year tenure that included two state titles (2014 and 2015) and one state runner-up finish (2012).

Phillips played collegiately at Mississippi Valley State from 1995-99.

Stackhouse’s other assistant coaches are David Grace and Adam Mazarei. Grace is a former assistant coach at California, UCLA and Oregon State. Mazarei spent the last six seasons working with the Memphis Grizzlies, including three years as an assistant coach and three years as a player development assistant.

