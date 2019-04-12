NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has hired Matt Weikert as his new outside linebackers coach and promoted Jovan Haye to defensive line coach.

Mason announced the moves Friday.

Weikert just finished his 12th season at Air Force coaching and ninth coaching outside linebackers. He started as a recruiting intern at Wake Forest in 2002 and became a graduate assistant in 2005 at Wake Forest. He also coached outside linebackers at Chattanooga before returning to Wake Forest as operations and video assistant in 2006.

Haye was a two-time captain at Vanderbilt before playing seven years in the NFL, including with the Titans. Haye had worked on defensive quality control last season for the Commodores.

