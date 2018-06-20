NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt defensive lineman Rutger Reitmaier has received a waiver from the NCAA that enables the Oregon transfer to play for the Commodores this fall.

School officials announced Wednesday that the NCAA had granted a waiver for Reitmaier.

Reitmaier, who is from Nashville, initially signed with Oregon and participated in the Ducks’ 2017 spring practice. He left Oregon after spring practice and sat out the 2017 season but didn’t enroll at Vanderbilt until January 2018.

He participated in Vanderbilt’s 2018 spring practice.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says Reitmaier “adds depth, athleticism and will be a key piece for us.”

