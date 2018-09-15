YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Montgomery VanGorder threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns and Tevin McCaster ran for 141 yards and two scores as Youngstown State broke into the win column in its final nonconference game, knocking off Valparaiso, 42-7 on Saturday afternoon.

McCaster came into the game needing just 27 rushing yards to reach 2,000 for his career. He finished with 25 carries and scored on a pair of one-yard runs.

Valparaiso (1-2) took the early lead when Chris Duncan hit Griffin Norberg with a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but VanGorder brought the Penguins right back, hitting Natavious Payne with a 27-yard strike barely three minutes later to even the score at 7-7 after one quarter.

McCaster’s two scoring runs gave Youngstown State a 21-7 lead at intermission and VanGorder added an 11-yard scoring pass to Kendric Mallory and an eight-yard strike to Darius Shackleford, both in the third quarter.

Duncan finished with 177 yards on 13-for-24 passing for Valparaiso (0-2).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.