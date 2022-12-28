Vanover and Oral Roberts host Omaha

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 79-40 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks are 3-1 in home games. Omaha is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-0 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.8 points for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Max Abmas is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

