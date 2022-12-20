Vanover and Oral Roberts host South Dakota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota Coyotes (5-8, 0-1 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 79-40 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Golden Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Max Abmas with 3.5.

The Coyotes are 0-1 in conference games. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles and Coyotes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 19 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Vanover is averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

A.J. Plitzuweit is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Coyotes. Paul Bruns is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

