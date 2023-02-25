Vanover scores 14, Oral Roberts tops South Dakota St. 69-65

Vanover was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Golden Eagles (27-4, 18-0 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Max Abmas recorded 12 points and was 2 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 14 games.