Vanover scores 14, Oral Roberts tops South Dakota St. 69-65

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Connor Vanover had 14 points in Oral Roberts’ 69-65 win against South Dakota State on Saturday night.
The Jackrabbits (18-12, 13-5) were led in scoring by Matt Dentlinger, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Zeke Mayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds for South Dakota State. In addition, Matthew Mims had 10 points. The Jackrabbits broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.