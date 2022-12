Vanover also added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-3). DeShang Weaver shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Carlos Jurgens shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.