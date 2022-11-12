VanSlooten, No. 20 Oregon women roll past Seattle 90-47

The Ducks (2-0) also got 15 points each from freshman Jennah Isai and Endyia Rogers, 14 from Phillipina Kyei and 10 from Te-Hina Paopao.

VanSlooten, a freshman who has led Oregon in scoring in her first two games, had nine rebounds and three blocks. Paopao had seven rebounds, four steals and was one of four Ducks with three assists.