VanSlooten, No. 20 Oregon women roll past Seattle 90-47

EUGENE, Ore. — Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points and No. 20 Oregon coasted to a 90-47 win over Seattle on Saturday.
Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks (0-2) with 14 points.
Isahi had 15 points and Rogers 10 in the first half as the Ducks opened a 42-25 lead. Both had seven in the first quarter when Oregon doubled up Seattle 24-12.
The Redhawks scored the first seven points of the second quarter but Isai ended that with a 3-pointer as she had two treys and Rogers one in a 16-4 surge.
Oregon legend and New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu joined the Ducks’ staff as a part-time director of athletic culture, coach Kelly Graves announced the day before the game.
