Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night. Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State’s Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Georgia Southern was forced to punt on its next possession, but Anthony Beck II’s punt pinned the Cardinals at their own 8-yard line. The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and they got the ball back on the Ball State 43-yard line.

Six plays later Vantrease hit JJay Mcafee for a 7-yard touchdown and a 27-23 lead with 7:04 left. Ball State (1-3) was forced to punt and Vantrease threw a 47-yard scoring strike to Amare Jones to finish off a 10-play 86-yard drive and close out the win.

Vantrease completed 26 of 39 passes for 310 yards for the Eagles. He had a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to break a 13-all tie. Derwin Burgess Jr. had five catches for 133 yards.

Advertisement

John Paddock totaled 338 yards on 33-of-47 passing for the Cardinals with two touchdowns and an interception. Jayshon Jackson hauled in 10 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Tanner Koziol had the other TD catch. Carson Steele rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

GiftOutline Gift Article