Kevin Marks Jr. had a team-high 109 yards rushing on 16 carries for Buffalo (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Patterson rushed 20 times for 73 yards, becoming the fastest running back to reach 3,000 career yards in program history.
Jovany Ruiz and Zac Lefebvre also had receiving touchdowns for Buffalo.
AJ Mayer was 7-of-25 passing for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Miami (1-1, 1-1). Jalen Walker scored on a 33-yard reception to get within 14-7 at the end of the second quarter.
