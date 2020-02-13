Isaiah White had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (9-16, 3-7). Casdon Jardine added 13 points. Brandon Averette had 13 points.

The Vaqueros evened the season series against the Wolverines with the win. Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 72-70 on Jan. 18. Texas Rio Grande Valley matches up against Seattle at home on Saturday. Utah Valley faces New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.

