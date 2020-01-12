Frederick Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds for Rider, which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Stevie Jordan added 11 points.
Reserve Braden Bell paced the Red Foxes (2-12, 1-4) with nine points and three steals.
The Broncs are 2-0 against Marist this season. Rider defeated Marist 74-64 on Dec. 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.