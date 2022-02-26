The Gaels have gone 15-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 80-54 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Nelly Junior Joseph led the Gaels with 17 points, and McGlone led the Broncs with 11 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is averaging 12.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
Jolly averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Elijah Joiner is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.