UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Flyers are 6-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 7-8 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Rams are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 6-6 when opponents exceed 64 points.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flyers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Dayton has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three outings while VCU has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Rams 12th among Division I teams. The Dayton offense has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Flyers 301st, nationally).
