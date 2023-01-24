VCU hosts George Mason following Oduro's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Mason Patriots (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the VCU Rams after Josh Oduro scored 24 points in George Mason’s 79-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams. The Rams are 11-1 on their home court. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Johns Jr. averaging 7.3.

The Patriots are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johns is averaging 12.5 points for the Rams. Jamir Watkins is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Victor Bailey Jr. is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 12.3 points. Oduro is averaging 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article