VCU hosts George Mason following Oduro's 24-point game

George Mason Patriots (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (15-5, 6-1 A-10)
The Patriots are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johns is averaging 12.5 points for the Rams. Jamir Watkins is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for VCU.
Victor Bailey Jr. is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 12.3 points. Oduro is averaging 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.
Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.
