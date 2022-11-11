VCU hosts Morgan State after Miller's 27-point game

Morgan State Bears (1-1) at VCU Rams (1-0)
Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the VCU Rams after Malik Miller scored 27 points in Morgan State’s 130-49 victory against the Penn State-Greater Allegheny Nittany Lions.
VCU finished 22-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rams averaged 9.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.
Morgan State went 7-6 in MEAC action and 3-9 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 20.4 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.