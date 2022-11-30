VCU hosts Vanderbilt after Nunn's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at VCU Rams (4-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -1.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jayden Nunn scored 24 points in VCU’s 64-61 win over the Kennesaw State Owls. The Rams have gone 3-0 at home. VCU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Commodores are 1-0 on the road. Vanderbilt averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 6.0 points for VCU.

Myles Stute is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 11.5 points for Vanderbilt.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article