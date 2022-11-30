VCU hosts Vanderbilt after Nunn's 24-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at VCU Rams (4-2)
The Commodores are 1-0 on the road. Vanderbilt averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 6.0 points for VCU.
Myles Stute is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 11.5 points for Vanderbilt.
