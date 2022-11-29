VCU hosts Vanderbilt after Robbins' 20-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at VCU Rams (4-2)
The Commodores are 1-0 on the road. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 33.8% from deep. Paul Lewis leads the Commodores shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points for VCU.
Myles Stute is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. Robbins is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 blocks for Vanderbilt.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.