VCU hosts Williams and Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7) at VCU Rams (7-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the VCU Rams after Keshawn Williams scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 88-67 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Rams have gone 6-1 in home games. VCU has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 1-5 on the road. Northern Illinois ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 33.0% from downtown. Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the Huskies shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Williams is averaging 18.2 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals for Northern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

