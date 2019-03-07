Saint Joseph’s (13-17, 6-11) vs. VCU (24-6, 15-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its 12th straight conference win against Saint Joseph’s. VCU’s last A10 loss came against the Rhode Island Rams 71-65 on Jan. 23. Saint Joseph’s came up short in an 86-85 overtime game at home to Rhode Island in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: VCU’s Marcus Evans has averaged 13.9 points while Marcus Santos-Silva has put up 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Hawks, Charlie Brown has averaged 19 points and 5.8 rebounds while Lamarr Kimble has put up 16 points.

CLUTCH CHARLIE: Brown has connected on 36.1 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: VCU has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 60.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. VCU has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) over its past three games while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams eighth among Division I teams. The Saint Joseph’s offense has averaged 70.4 points through 30 games (ranked 225th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.