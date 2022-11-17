VCU Rams host the Pittsburgh Panthers in non-conference play

Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) vs. VCU Rams (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Pittsburgh square off in non-conference action.

VCU went 22-10 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Rams averaged 9.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.