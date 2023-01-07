VCU secures 89-72 win against Davidson

RICHMOND, Va. — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 19 points as VCU beat Davidson 89-72 on Saturday.
Sam Mennenga led the Wildcats (9-7, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Davidson also got 19 points and two steals from Desmond Watson. In addition, Grant Huffman had 16 points.
VCU took the lead with 10:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Shriver led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-29 at the break. VCU pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 25 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.