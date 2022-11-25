VCU takes home win streak into matchup with Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at VCU Rams (3-2)
The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Kennesaw State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 6.2 points for VCU.
Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.2 points for Kennesaw State.
