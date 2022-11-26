VCU takes home win streak into matchup with Kennesaw State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at VCU Rams (3-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -12; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Kennesaw State looking to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Rams are 2-0 in home games. VCU is ninth in the A-10 with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen DeLoach averaging 2.4.

The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Demond Robinson averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for VCU.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.2 points for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article