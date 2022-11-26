VCU takes home win streak into matchup with Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at VCU Rams (3-2)
The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Demond Robinson averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for VCU.
Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.2 points for Kennesaw State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.