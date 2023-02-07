VCU takes on Dayton following Baldwin's 37-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (15-9, 7-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-6, 9-2 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -4.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Dayton Flyers after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 37 points in VCU’s 73-65 win against the Saint Louis Billikens. The Rams are 12-2 on their home court. VCU averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Flyers are 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 6.9 points. Baldwin is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Daron Holmes is shooting 59.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

