VCU takes on Jacksonville, aims for 6th straight home win

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) at VCU Rams (5-3) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Jacksonville trying to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Rams have gone 4-0 in home games. VCU ranks second in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 away from home. Jacksonville is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 61.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 10.9 points for VCU.

Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 12.4 points for Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

