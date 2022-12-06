VCU takes on Jacksonville, aims for 6th straight home win

Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) at VCU Rams (5-3)
The Dolphins have gone 1-2 away from home. Jacksonville is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 61.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 10.9 points for VCU.
Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 12.4 points for Jacksonville.
