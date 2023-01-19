VCU visits Richmond following Burton's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VCU Rams (14-5, 5-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-8, 4-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the VCU Rams after Tyler Burton scored 23 points in Richmond’s 64-57 win over the Rhode Island Rams. The Spiders are 9-1 in home games. Richmond is eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Burton leads the Spiders with 7.8 boards.

The Rams are 5-1 in conference play. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Spiders and Rams match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Jason Nelson is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

David Shriver averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

