LAKE CHARLES, La. — Marlain Veal hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, making all eight of his free throws in the final 47 seconds, to help Southeast Louisiana hold off McNeese 76-69 on Saturday.

Veal matched his season high by sinking 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line for the Lions (6-12, 2-3 Southland Conference). Moses Greenwood added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Von Julien and Brandon Gonzalez scored 10 apiece.

McNeese pulled even at 57 on a layup by James Harvey with 4:13 remaining. Julien hit a 3-pointer and four free throws, accounting for a 7-0 run, to put the Lions up 64-57 with 1:19 left. Harvey’s 3-point play pulled the Cowboys (6-13, 2-4) within 68-66 with 27 seconds to go, but Veal kept Southeast Louisiana in front with his free-throw shooting.

Roydell Brown paced McNeese with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Kevin Hunt scored 12 with four assists.

