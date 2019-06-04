The Big Ten and SEC will be heading to the Las Vegas Bowl in coming years, taking turns facing the Pac-12 when the game moves into a new billion-dollar NFL stadium in 2020.

The Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 unveiled bowl lineups for the 2020-25 seasons Tuesday. The Big Ten has six-year agreements with 11 bowls, including new deals with Las Vegas and the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Big Ten will alternate with the SEC in Las Vegas — the expected new home of the Oakland Raiders — and in Charlotte, with the Big Ten taking odd-numbered years in Las Vegas and even-numbered years in Charlotte.

The SEC also added a new agreement with the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The Big 12 is sticking with its current eight bowl partners through the 2025 season.

