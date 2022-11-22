Venning has 21, Saint Bonaventure tops Southern Indiana

Venning had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (3-2). Kyrell Luc added 19 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Yann Farell recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.