Venters, Eastern Washington Eagles to host Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies

Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Steele Venters and the Eastern Washington Eagles host Josh Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies. The Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Eastern Washington has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Bannan is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

