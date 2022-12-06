Venters leads Eastern Washington against Cal after 33-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-5) at California Golden Bears (0-9, 0-2 Pac-12)
The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.4% for Cal.
Venters is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.9 points for Eastern Washington.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.