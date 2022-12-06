Venters leads Eastern Washington against Cal after 33-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-5) at California Golden Bears (0-9, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the California Golden Bears after Steele Venters scored 33 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 victory over the North Dakota State Bison. The Golden Bears have gone 0-5 in home games. Cal gives up 67.6 points and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.4% for Cal.

Venters is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.9 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

