Venters leads Eastern Washington against Cal

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-5) at California Golden Bears (0-9, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -4.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the California Golden Bears after Steele Venters scored 33 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-70 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Bears have gone 0-5 in home games. Cal is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Cal.

Venters is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.9 points. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.9 points for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

