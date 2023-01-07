Venters propels Eastern Washington past Sac State 78-75

CHENEY, Wash. — Steele Venters scored 25 points and buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift Eastern Washington over Sacramento State 78-75 on Saturday night.

Venters was 9-of-12 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the Eagles (10-7, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyreese Davis pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Casey Jones added 11 points. Eastern Washington blew all of a 49-28 halftime lead before picking up their sixth straight win.