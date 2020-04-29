A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri prior to the 2019-20 season.
Verge played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He had a breakout performance in a blowout loss to Saint Mary’s on Dec. 18, scoring 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting.
