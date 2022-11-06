Vermont begins season at home against Brown

Vermont finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts averaged 4.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts begin the season at home against the Brown Bears.

Brown finished 5-9 in Ivy League action and 6-7 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.