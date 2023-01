BALTIMORE — Dylan Penn had 19 points in Vermont’s 74-61 win against UMBC on Sunday to open America East Conference play.

Penn added nine rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8). Matt Veretto scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance). Finn Sullivan shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.