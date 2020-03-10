Duncan made back-to-back 3-pointers sandwiched between two free throws and and a layup by the Retrievers’ R.J. Eytle-Rock and the Catamounts led 63-59. That launched a 7-0 run and they were largely in control the rest of the way.
Eytle-Rock scored a career-high 28 points for the Retrievers (16-17), Brandon Horvath 19 points and L.J. Owens 13.
