Vermont earns 82-80 OT victory over NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. — Robin Duncan converted a layup with seven seconds left in overtime to earn Vermont an 82-80 win over NJIT on Saturday night.
The Highlanders (7-19, 4-9) were led by Kevin Osawe, who posted 29 points and 19 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan added 19 points and two steals for NJIT. Adam Hess also put up 15 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Vermont hosts Binghamton while NJIT hosts Bryant.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.