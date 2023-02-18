Vermont earns 82-80 OT victory over NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. — Robin Duncan converted a layup with seven seconds left in overtime to earn Vermont an 82-80 win over NJIT on Saturday night.

Finn Sullivan scored 21 points and had five rebounds for the Catamounts (17-10, 11-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn scored 19 points and added three steals. Duncan shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds. It was the ninth straight win for the Catamounts.