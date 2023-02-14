Vermont faces New Hampshire after Sullivan's 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (11-12, 6-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-10, 9-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Finn Sullivan scored 25 points in Vermont’s 93-81 victory against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. The Catamounts are 7-1 on their home court. Vermont is fourth in the America East shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by TJ Hurley shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 6-5 in conference matchups. New Hampshire is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullivan is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.7 points. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.5 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nick Johnson is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article