Vermont faces Yale on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (1-4) at Yale Bulldogs (5-0) New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -2.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Yale looking to end its four-game road losing streak. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. The Catamounts are 0-3 on the road. Vermont has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is shooting 69.8% and averaging 19.8 points for Yale.

Dylan Penn is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.4 points for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article