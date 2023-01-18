Vermont hosts Maine after Juozapaitis' 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (6-11, 0-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (8-10, 2-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points in Maine’s 85-77 loss to the UMBC Retrievers. The Catamounts are 3-1 on their home court. Vermont is sixth in the America East scoring 68.0 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Black Bears have gone 0-4 against America East opponents. Maine is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Catamounts and Black Bears square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Deloney averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is shooting 47.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Advertisement

Juozapaitis is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article