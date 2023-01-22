Vermont hosts Osawe and NJIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (5-13, 2-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-10, 3-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Kevin Osawe scored 20 points in NJIT's 87-75 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Catamounts are 4-1 on their home court. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 5.4.

The Highlanders are 2-3 against conference opponents. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Osawe averaging 2.4.

The Catamounts and Highlanders match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan is averaging 7.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Miles Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Highlanders. Osawe is averaging 10.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

