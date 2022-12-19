Vermont hosts Shumate and Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (7-4) at Vermont Catamounts (6-7) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Vermont Catamounts after JT Shumate scored 21 points in Toledo’s 100-85 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Catamounts are 2-0 on their home court. Vermont averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rockets have gone 1-2 away from home. Toledo is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Deloney is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Rayj Dennis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Shumate is shooting 57.7% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

